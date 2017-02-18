Friday Night Frenzy scores for Feb. 17

Sports 18 Reporters Published: Updated:
Tune in to the Frenzy on Friday nights on News 18 at 11. (WLFI Graphic)
Tune in to the Frenzy on Friday nights on News 18 at 11. (WLFI Graphic)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Here are the scores from the games that aired on the Friday Night Frenzy on Feb. 17, 2017.

Friday’s Games:

Logansport def. Arsenal Tech, 96-84 2OT
Rockville def. Attica, 56-46
Clinton Central def. Carroll, 60-51
Danville def. Crawfordsville, 34-33
Rossville def. Faith Christian, 71-51
Delphi def. Frontier, 48-30
Lafayette Jeff def. Richmond, 57-52
University def. Lebanon, 59-40
Harrison def. Marion, 80-58
McCutcheon def. Muncie Central, 75-69
Covington def. North Putnam 70-61
North Vermillion def. Fountain Central, 53-51
West Central def. North White, 72-62
Winamac def. Pioneer, 59-58
Turkey Run def. Seeger, 63-47
Clinton Prairie def. Tri-Central, 69-44
Tri-West def. North Montgomery, 90-62

Hoosier Conference playoffs:

Cascade def. Western Boone, 74-59
Western def. Benton Central, 55-22 (9th)
Hamilton Heights def. West Lafayette, 72-48 (7th)
Tipton def. Rensselaer Central 55-39 (5th)
Central Catholic def. Lewis Cass, 59-45 (3rd)
Northwestern def. Twin Lakes, 56-48 (1st)

Related Posts