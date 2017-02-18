Friday Night Frenzy scores for Feb. 17

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Here are the scores from the games that aired on the Friday Night Frenzy on Feb. 17, 2017.
Friday’s Games:
Logansport def. Arsenal Tech, 96-84 2OT
Rockville def. Attica, 56-46
Clinton Central def. Carroll, 60-51
Danville def. Crawfordsville, 34-33
Rossville def. Faith Christian, 71-51
Delphi def. Frontier, 48-30
Lafayette Jeff def. Richmond, 57-52
University def. Lebanon, 59-40
Harrison def. Marion, 80-58
McCutcheon def. Muncie Central, 75-69
Covington def. North Putnam 70-61
North Vermillion def. Fountain Central, 53-51
West Central def. North White, 72-62
Winamac def. Pioneer, 59-58
Turkey Run def. Seeger, 63-47
Clinton Prairie def. Tri-Central, 69-44
Tri-West def. North Montgomery, 90-62
Hoosier Conference playoffs:
Cascade def. Western Boone, 74-59
Western def. Benton Central, 55-22 (9th)
Hamilton Heights def. West Lafayette, 72-48 (7th)
Tipton def. Rensselaer Central 55-39 (5th)
Central Catholic def. Lewis Cass, 59-45 (3rd)
Northwestern def. Twin Lakes, 56-48 (1st)