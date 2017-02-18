Local lawmakers take a break to hear from the community

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Residents in Greater Lafayette are getting to know more about their local lawmakers and what is being discussed at the Statehouse.

The League of Women Voters of Greater Lafayette held its annual Legislators Breakfast at MCL Restaurant & Bakery Saturday morning.

Republican State Sen. Ron Alting, Democratic State Rep. Shelia Klinker and Republican State Rep. Sally Siegrist were on hand.

The event was open to the public, and attendees were able to submit written questions for the legislators to answer.

West Lafayette resident Joyce Field said she attended to learn how elected officials would vote on certain issues.

“I think it’s important for the legislators to know what their constituents are thinking about, what’s concerning them, and for us to find out they’re going to vote on certain important pieces of legislation,” Field said.

While an official head count was not taken, organizers said the turnout this year was likely a record.

