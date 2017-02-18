Louisville slugs Purdue softball 9-1

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (Purdue Sports) — The Purdue softball team once again fell victim to a big inning, as Louisville erupted for a six-run third and didn’t look back en route to a 9-1 five-inning win Saturday in the second-annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Anderson Stadium.

The hot-hitting Cardinals (7-1) led 1-0 on Nicole Pufahl’s home run in the second and then sent eight batters to the plate the following inning. Maryssa Becker provided the big blast with a two-run homer to right field.

Megan Hensley hit a two-run homer in the fourth, giving the Cardinals nine round-trippers on the season.

Katie Johnson (0-4) started the game and gave up seven runs (six earned) on six hits and a walk in two innings. Maddie Damon followed for two innings and allowed two runs on six hits. Brooke Perry finished off things with a scoreless frame.

The Boilermakers scored their lone run in the third. Maya Hughes and Kristen Hoppman both singled, Mallory Baker reached on an error and Hughes crossed the plate on an RBI groundout by Perry.

Hoppman had two of Purdue’s three hits and also stole two bases.

Purdue now is 3-4 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge games.

Also here today, Ohio State defeated North Carolina 10-2 in six innings.

The Boilermakers (1-7) wrap up ACC/Challenge play Sunday with a 12:30 p.m. ET start against North Carolina (5-4). The game can be watched online.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...