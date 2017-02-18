LPD hosting self-defense classes for women

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department is continuing its tradition teaching lifesaving lessons to women.

They are hosting a Rape Aggression Defense, or R.A.D. class for women.

It will provide a program of realistic self-defense tactics and techniques for women to help defend themselves.

The cost is $10 a person and you must be at least 13 years old to join.

However, you may want to register soon as the class is limited to 30 people.

The classes will be held on March 4 and 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. It will be inside of the Lafayette Police Training Center at 1301 South Street in Lafayette.

For more information, contact Amanda Deckard at awdeckard@lafayette.in.gov. You can also click here to register.

