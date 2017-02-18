North Carolina blanks Purdue softball 5-0

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (Purdue Sports) — A three-run first inning propelled North Carolina to a 5-0 shutout of the Purdue softball team Saturday in the second-annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Anderson Stadium.

The Tar Heels (5-3) scored two more runs in the third, and their starting pitcher, Brittany Pickett, did the rest, blanking the Boilermakers (1-6) on four hits. North Carolina is on a five-game winning streak after losing its first three games. Pickett has been the winner in three of them

Mallory Baker recorded two of Purdue’s hits. She is 3-for-6 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored in the two games here. In the process, Baker has upped her season batting average from .231 to .316.

The Boilermakers had a runner at second base with one out in both the third and fourth innings but couldn’t advance either any further. In the sixth, Baker singled and Brooke Perry walked with two outs, but both were stranded. Purdue left five runners on base for the game.

Maddie Damon pitched the final five innings for Purdue in relief of Katie Johnson (0-3). Damon scattered six hits and three walks, but allowed only two runs (one earned) and struck out three.

Purdue, which now is 3-3 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge games, is back in action at 4 p.m. ET today against Louisville. The Cardinals handed the Boilermakers a 6-5 walkoff loss Friday.

