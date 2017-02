INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — Purdue Polytechnic High School Indianapolis has found its temporary home.

The STEM-focused charter school will welcome its first incoming class at the start of the next school year.

Classes will be held in the building that used to house Manual and Wood high schools. The building is now called Union 525, and it currently houses tech companies.

School representatives said the school’s downtown location is close to its industry partners who help the school in various ways.

