Thousands rev their engines to honor Carroll Co. teens

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) – On Saturday, thousands of people flocked to Delphi for a motorcycle ride honoring Abby Williams and Libby German.

Organizer Jennifer Segal said she loves how the community stood behind one another during this time of need.

“This is great,” said Segal. “This is awesome. I can’t believe that the turn out has been amazing and the community support. It’s really great.”

With emotions running high, organizer Janice Grassmyer said it was just one way to lift spirits.

“You look around you can see a lot of people smiling, and I think it’s helping bring a lot of positivity to a very negative situation,” Grassmyer said.” “I hope it’s good for Delphi. I think it’s good for Delphi. It lets them know we’re here for them.”

The ride kicked off at the Office Tavern in Delphi and was oen to cars and motorcycles.

After nearly 100 miles, the ride came to an end at the Whiskey and Wine Saloon in Monticello.

Registration cost $20 per bike or car and $5 per passenger. All of the money raised will be split between the families of the two girls.

Delphi native Zach Rusk was among those who hopped on a bike and took to the open road.

“I’ve never seen Delphi this packed in my life,” said Rusk. “I mean, this is a really special thing for a community to come out here like this today. I mean, it’s really nice.”

He said for a community rattled by tragedy, it’s warming to see everyone pull together.

“For this event today, it blows my mind,” Rusk said. “It doesn’t matter if I had something special to do today or not. We took time off and just did this today because we knew it was a special event for this town.”

“I love this, how the community came together,” added Segal. “It’s a great feeling.”

