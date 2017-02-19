Area robotics teams show off their hard work

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Local high school robotics teams are showing what six weeks of hard work and preparation produces.

Teams from West Lafayette, Harrison, McCutcheon and Jeff high schools showcased their robots Sunday afternoon inside West Lafayette’s gym.

The event was put on by student organization Purdue FIRST Programs.

Mentors from Purdue help the high school teams build 120-pound robots to complete specific tasks.

Students will use their robots to compete at FIRST robotics competitions, which take place globally every year.

One participant says he loves the idea of building something out of nothing.

“I love robotics because it’s really amazing to take just things that are scrap metal or a computer with no code and build something amazing that you can that you can compete against other people,” Harrison High School student Carl Landskorn said.

Local teams will compete against one another at Harrison High School March 3-5. They will have to opportunity to qualify for future competitions.

