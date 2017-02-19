Community remembers Delphi teens at Sunday morning Mass

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Nearly 100 people came out for a Sunday morning Mass in Delphi to remember the lives of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Before his sermon, Bob Williams, a priest at Saint Joseph’s Church, said he planned on acknowledging the difficulties the community is facing during the 10:30 a.m. Mass.

Although spirits are low, he said the community has remained very tight and supporting.

Williams says people were wishing each other the best and trying to keep their chins up.

He believes it’s important to acknowledge this tough situation with prayer.

“They’re here every week, but this week is really different,” Father Williams said. “And to be able to walk with them and the struggle and to acknowledge this is where we are and to be thankful we’re people of faith.”

Sen. Joe Donnelly was among those in attendance.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...