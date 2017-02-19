Friends and family gather together to say final goodbyes to Delphi teens

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — On Sunday, family and friends said their final goodbyes to Libby German and Abby Williams.

Friends and family came together for German’s funeral at Delphi United Methodist Church.

According to German’s obituary she enjoyed playing volleyball, softball, soccer, and swimming. She also loved painting and doing crafts.

Williams’ funeral was a private family service. According to her obituary, she played the saxophone and volleyball. She enjoyed reading, the outdoors, and taking family camping trips.

The latest in the homicide investigation was released earlier Sunday. Indiana State Police say the man from the picture released Wednesday is now a “main suspect” in the two teenager’s deaths.

Investigators are urging the public to contact police with tips about the man.If you know anything about the man seen in that photo you can call and of the numbers listed.

Delphi Murder Tip Line: 844-459-5786

Indiana State Police: 765-567-2125

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office: 765-564-2413

