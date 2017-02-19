Indiana hometown memorial set for actor Ronald Glass

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Longtime television and film actor Ronald Glass will be remembered during a memorial in his hometown of Evansville.

Glass is best known for his role as the detective Ron Harris in the cop comedy “Barney Miller” that aired from 1975 to 1982. He was 71 when he died in November in Los Angeles.

Glass grew up in Evansville and graduated from the University of Evansville with a degree in drama and literature before starting his acting career. The remembrance program is set for 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at the university’s Shanklin Theatre.

Former university theater department chairman John David Lutz tells the Evansville Courier & Press Glass was an avid supporter of the school’s students and faculty.

