Memorial service honors Delphi teens



CARROLL CO., Ind. (WLFI) — Thousands of people came together to celebrate the lives of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

The crowd gathered at Delphi Community Middle and High school Saturday night for a memorial service.

Williams and German went missing while hiking near Delphi Monday, and their bodies were discovered Tuesday.

The tragedy has hit the small community hard, and the vigil was a way to support each other while remembering the teens.

Sixth grade student Zaynah Welch said it’s good to see everybody coming together during this tough time.

Welch’s mother, Natasha Roller, said even if you don’t know someone personally, it’s still right to help them in a time of need.

“We are a very small community, and we are also very tight,” said Roller. “We don’t know each other personally, maybe, but we all know of each other. We try to help each other, watch out for each other. It has been very difficult on everybody.”

Following the memorial service, lanterns were released in honor of Abby and Libby.

