Motorcycle ride aims to cover grieving community in prayer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A group of bikers set off with a mission to help a community in mourning.

More than a dozen motorcycles took part in a ride to honor Abby Williams and Libby German Saturday afternoon.

It was organized by Lafayette’s Warriors for Christ Motorcycle Ministry.

The group started at Meijer on State Road 26 and ended at the courthouse square in Delphi.

At the end of the ride, a prayer vigil was held for those affected by the tragedy.

The was no fee to participate, and no donations were collected.

Ministry president Pat Chapman said it’s all about praying for those hurting during this tough time.

“The Lord supports us and says he will never leave us or forsake us,” Chapman said. “For us to cover them in prayer, it’s the greatest thing we could do for them in this time of need.”

The motorcycle ministry holds many different events like this one throughout the year. Chapman said the focus is always praying for those in need.

