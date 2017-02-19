Purdue considering new names for Fort Wayne campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University officials are floating suggestions for renaming the Fort Wayne campus once its partnership with Indiana University there ends next year.

An online survey asks students, faculty members and others to rate two possible new campus names. Those names are Purdue University Fort Wayne or Purdue University Northeast.

Other names suggested in the survey’s first days include Summit University and Fort Wayne University.

The boards of both universities approved plans in December for splitting up programs effective July 2018 at what is now Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne. Purdue will oversee the campus and most programs, while IU will manage medical and social work programs.

The online survey continues until Thursday. Purdue officials say a final naming decision will be up to the university’s Board of Trustees.