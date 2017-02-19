Purdue softball falls to North Carolina 10-1

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (Purdue SPorts) — The Purdue softball team ran into a couple of offensive juggernauts this weekend at the second-annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge and could not match the lofty numbers.

In the finale Sunday, the Boilermakers were beaten 10-1 in five innings by host North Carolina at Anderson Stadium.

Purdue (1-8) was outscored 30-7 in the four games – two each against Louisville and North Carolina – including 24-1 over the last three.

The Tar Heels (7-3) broke a 1-1 tie today with a nine-run fourth inning during which they sent 13 batters to the plate. They got a pair of three-run homers, by Katie Bailiff and Kendra Lynch. Taylor Wike contributed a two-run double.

North Carolina, which has won seven in a row, outhit Purdue 12-2.

Kristen Hoppman had both of the Boilermakers’ hits and stole a base. She was 4-for-5 over the last two games, raising her season batting average to .345 (10-for-29). Hoppman has four two-hit games in Purdue’s first nine contests.

Brooke Perry’s RBI groundout in the first scored Hoppman with the Boilermakers’ lone run.

Maddie Damon started in the circle for Purdue and pitched the first three innings, allowing one run on three hits and a walk. Katie Johnson (0-5) relieved in the fourth and was charged with the loss. Damon returned and worked another 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out the side in the fifth.

Purdue now is 3-5 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge games.

Also here today, Ohio State defeated Louisville 4-3.

Next up, the Boilermakers head to Cathedral City, California, located seven miles southeast of Palm Springs, for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic from Feb. 24 to 26. They are scheduled to play five games against UC Santa Barbara, Arizona, Houston, Stanford and LIU Brooklyn.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...