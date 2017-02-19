Purdue student project makes impact in South America

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A few Purdue students are making an impact thousands of miles away from West Lafayette.

Their focus: building an education center in Ecuador.

Team Ecuador kicked off in 2012 as part of the nonprofit EPICS program at Purdue. The student-led project is focusing on building an education center in Lumbisí, Ecuador.

Team supervisor Brandon Fulk said while challenges have arisen, his team is destined for success.

“The main goal is to collaborate with stakeholders in the community, provide an opportunity for education not only for youth,” Fulk said. “The immediate target audience is 3- to 5-year-olds — but also for the community.”

Once completed, the center will include classrooms, a library, a balcony with a garden and handicap accessibility to the second story — all of which will be open to the community.

As far as construction costs, students have been fundraising and crowdfunding.

Project manager Charlie Stiens has been on Team Ecuador for three semesters. He’s been to the South American country twice now.

“It’s been a wonderful impact on my life,” Stiens said. “I feel like it finally gives me a driven purpose here at Purdue University. It’s really something you can take ahold of by the reigns.”

Students spend about a week in Ecuador. They bunk with host families while there.

Like Stiens, construction engineering student Sadie Argus has been to Ecuador twice. She describes this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I have grown so close to the community members,” Argus said. “I know all the dogs in the neighborhood; I know all the kids.”

After many trials and tribulations, extensive planning and a series of trips — groundbreaking is slated for May.

“They see that Purdue cares about their community,” Stiens said. “They see that their actual groups are coming and wanting to help them in the ways that they believe they need help access to a better education, access to public computers, access to books. And Purdue University is behind a project that believes in that type of service.”

Fulk said as far as funding the trips, students have held fundraisers and put forth money themselves.

The next trip will take place next month during Purdue’s spring break .

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...