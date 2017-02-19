Purdue women dominate second half, rolls Iowa 72-52

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The Purdue women’s basketball team rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to post a 72-52 victory over visiting Iowa at Mackey Arena on Sunday. The Boilermakers outscored the Hawkeyes 47-17 after the break to win their second straight, improve to 17-11 overall, 8-6 in Big Ten play and move into a tie for fifth place in the conference standings.

The Boilermakers struggled mightily in the first quarter, coughing up 10 turnovers and allowing a pair of 9-0 Iowa runs as they ran out to a 23-12 edge. Sophomore Megan Gustafson led the early push from the Hawkeyes, hitting five-of-seven from the floor for 11 points. Thirteen of Iowa’s 23 first-quarter points came off of turnovers, while 14 came in the paint.

The Boilermaker slowed things down in the second quarter, but were unable to make much headway as they only trimmed one point off the Iowa lead and took a 10-point hole to the locker rooms. They had multiple opportunities to pull within six points, but came up short each time and Iowa beat the buzzer at the half with an offensive putback to lead 35-25.

The second half proved an entirely different story for the Old Gold & Black. Purdue opened the third quarter on an 18-1 run, holding Iowa without a field goal for the first 7:23, while riding the outstanding efforts of junior Andreona Keys. Keys exploded for seven points, seven rebounds and three assists in the third, leading Purdue to a 25-5 overall edge in the quarter and 23-7 advantage on the boards. The Boilermakers locked in defensively, holding Iowa to two-of-15 from the field in the quarter, forcing three turnovers and dominating the scoring in the paint, 16-4.

Taking a 10-point lead to the fourth quarter, 50-40, the Boilermakers continued to pour it on behind the efforts of senior Ashley Morrissette. She drained two of her three triples in the final period, including a shot-clock beating dagger which pushed the lead to 19, 67-48, with 4:49 to play. Again the Purdue defense was dominant, holding Iowa to three-of-17 shooting and just 12 points in the quarter.

Morrissette stuffed the stat sheet with 25 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals, while Keys turned in her fifth double-double of the season with 15 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Senior Bridget Perry grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds, including eight in the second half, while freshman Ae’Rianna Harris just missed a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore Dominique McBryde flirted with a double-double as well, finishing with seven points, eight rebounds and a pair of blocks.

Gustafson paced Iowa with 20 points and nine rebounds before fouling out, while reining Big Ten Freshman of the Week Makenzie Meyer added 10 points and two steals. The Boilermakers held Iowa senior Ally Disterhoft to just nine points on three-of-13 shooting, while holding the Hawkeyes to their lowest scoring total of the season. The Hawkeyes fall to 16-11 overall and 6-7 in Big Ten play.

Purdue plays its final road contest of the regular season Thursday, heading to Minneapolis for a 9 p.m. ET tip against the Golden Gophers, which will air live on the Big Ten Network.

