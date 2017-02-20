WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Check out the high school boys basketball sectional match-ups.

Class A

Sectional 50- Caston

Tri-County (18-2) – bye week

Sectional 53- North Vermillion

Attica (7-10) – bye week

Sectional 54- Tri-Central

Clinton Prairie (16-3) vs. Frontier (4-14)

Faith Christian (10-9) vs. Winner of above match up

Clinton Central (7-13) vs. Tri-Central (2-16)

Central Catholic (13-5) vs. Winner of above match up

Class 2A

Sectional 34- Winamac Community

North Newton (3-17) vs. Marquette Catholic (12-8)

Knox (8-11) vs. Winamac (13-6)

Hebron (14-5) vs. Delphi (8-11)

North Judson (12-8) vs. Winner of above match-up

Sectional 38- Fountain Central

Seeger (6-13) vs. Carroll (5-14)

Fountain Central (10-11) vs. Winner of above match-up

Class 3A

Sectional 18- Rensselaer Central

Andrean (14-5) vs. Twin Lakes (18-2)

Hanover Central (8-11) vs. Winner of above match-up

Calumet (6-11) vs. Wheeler (15-4)

Rensselaer Central (13-6) vs. Winner of above match up

Sectional 20- Maconaquah

Benton Central (6-12) vs. Peru (8-10)

Western (1-16) vs. Winner of above match-up

North Western (12-5) vs. West Lafayette (11-8)

Maconaquah (11-7) vs. Winner of above match-up

Sectional 25- Greencastle

Lebanon (11-10) vs. North Montgomery (7-12)

Western Boone (5-13) vs. Frankfort (5-14)

Green Castle (7-12) vs. Crawfordsville (13-6)

Tri-West Hendricks (17-3) vs. Winner of above match-up

Class 4A

Sectional 7- Lafayette Jeff

Kokomo (13-6) vs. Lafayette Jeff (10-9)

McCutcheon (18-2) vs. Winner of above match up

Harrison (11-9) vs. Zionsville (15-5)

Logansport (21-1) vs. Winner of above match-up

