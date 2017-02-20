WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Check out the high school boys basketball sectional match-ups.
Class A
Sectional 50- Caston
Tri-County (18-2) – bye week
Sectional 53- North Vermillion
Attica (7-10) – bye week
Sectional 54- Tri-Central
Clinton Prairie (16-3) vs. Frontier (4-14)
Faith Christian (10-9) vs. Winner of above match up
Clinton Central (7-13) vs. Tri-Central (2-16)
Central Catholic (13-5) vs. Winner of above match up
Class 2A
Sectional 34- Winamac Community
North Newton (3-17) vs. Marquette Catholic (12-8)
Knox (8-11) vs. Winamac (13-6)
Hebron (14-5) vs. Delphi (8-11)
North Judson (12-8) vs. Winner of above match-up
Sectional 38- Fountain Central
Seeger (6-13) vs. Carroll (5-14)
Fountain Central (10-11) vs. Winner of above match-up
Class 3A
Sectional 18- Rensselaer Central
Andrean (14-5) vs. Twin Lakes (18-2)
Hanover Central (8-11) vs. Winner of above match-up
Calumet (6-11) vs. Wheeler (15-4)
Rensselaer Central (13-6) vs. Winner of above match up
Sectional 20- Maconaquah
Benton Central (6-12) vs. Peru (8-10)
Western (1-16) vs. Winner of above match-up
North Western (12-5) vs. West Lafayette (11-8)
Maconaquah (11-7) vs. Winner of above match-up
Sectional 25- Greencastle
Lebanon (11-10) vs. North Montgomery (7-12)
Western Boone (5-13) vs. Frankfort (5-14)
Green Castle (7-12) vs. Crawfordsville (13-6)
Tri-West Hendricks (17-3) vs. Winner of above match-up
Class 4A
Sectional 7- Lafayette Jeff
Kokomo (13-6) vs. Lafayette Jeff (10-9)
McCutcheon (18-2) vs. Winner of above match up
Harrison (11-9) vs. Zionsville (15-5)
Logansport (21-1) vs. Winner of above match-up