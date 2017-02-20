Indiana GOP sending abortion bill back to committee again

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana House Republicans are taking the unusual step of reassigning an abortion bill to the same panel that narrowly approved it last week.

The proposal would require abortion providers to give women information about potentially stopping drug-induced abortions midway through the procedure. The author contends the information could give women a chance to change their minds, but critics say it isn’t scientifically proven that the so-called abortion reversal procedure works.

Republican Rep. Ben Smaltz says the bill is returning to his panel so lawmakers can consider amending an ultrasound requirement and information on the “reversal” time period. The measure previously passed 7-6, with two Republicans voting against it.

Democrats on the panel say they are surprised by the maneuver, adding it could be reflective of the bill’s problems.

