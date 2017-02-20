Law enforcement become open books about Delphi community support

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — As the search for the man in that photo continues, police have been tight-lipped about the investigation to protect its integrity. However, they were open books when it came to how the Delphi community has supported law enforcement so far.

“Every time somebody starts thinking about food, here comes food – coming in,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said.

Community support is almost as nonstop as the investigation itself.

“They come in here at six in the morning, and they go home at 10:30 at night,” said Riley.

With that kind of work schedule, there’s little time to get food or drinks. But without being asked, the community rushed to help.

That didn’t surprise Delphi resident Kathy Scott.

“We give a lot,” Scott said. “We stay together as a community.”

“So that’s just kind of the Carroll County way?” asked News 18’s Kayla Sullivan.

“Yep,” Scott replied.

People gave police so much food, Delphi’s True Value donated a refrigerator to save the leftovers.

“As long as they need it and if there is anything else we can do to help, we will be there,” Delphi resident Troy Helderman said.

That’s why he said he loves Carroll County.

“I appreciate that everybody is sticking together, and let’s hope that we bring justice to these little girls,” said Helderman.

Carroll County isn’t alone in this investigation. In fact, hundreds of police officers from agencies all over the state and country have assisted.

“I’ve spoken to some of the police officers and agents who are involved about, is this common where ever you go? And they said this was uncommon,” Carroll County Sheriff’s Chaplain Ed Selvidge said. “This is a very uncommon event that there is so much support.”

They’re trying to keep track of the donors, but the list goes on and on.

“Front and back, and it just keeps coming,” Selvidge said. “People wanting to help.”

It’s a tangible way for people to help. According to investigators, it is making a difference. It’s not just fueling them physically, but mentally and emotionally too.

“We want it. We will get it, we will find this person or persons and we will bring them to justice,” Sgt. Riley said.

Selvidge encourages people to continue to help these investigators. He says morale is high at the moment and a lot of that has to do with the community.

Earlier Monday, Sgt. Riley told News 18 investigators are expanding their search beyond the Delphi area and believe the wanted man may be a hitchhiker. He said authorities are not revealing details concerning why the man is considered a suspect or how they got the suspect photos.

Any information on the case can be reported to the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 844-459-5786.

