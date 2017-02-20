Purdue men aim for sixth straight win Tuesday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The No. 14-ranked Purdue men’s basketball team begins its most-crucial week of the year while in pursuit of its league-best 23rd Big Ten title, facing Penn State on Tuesday in the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.

The first-of-two games on the road this week for the Boilermakers, Purdue faces Penn State looking for its fifth straight win over the Nittany Lions and the season sweep. Purdue defeated Penn State 77-52 in Mackey Arena on Jan. 21. The Boilermakers will travel to Michigan on Saturday as they try to remain atop the Big Ten leaderboard.

It won’t be easy at the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State has won its last four games in the facility against nationally-ranked foes and own impressive wins over Minnesota and Maryland at home. Purdue has won two of its last three games at Penn State, including a memorable 84-77 overtime victory on Jan. 17, 2015 — a win that kickstarted Purdue’s run to the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

Purdue enters the contest having won all five of its games in February, using a strong defensive effort during the month. Opponents are averaging just 62.6 points per game and shooting just 38.3 percent from the field during Purdue’s five-game streak.

Caleb Swanigan paces Purdue in scoring (18.9 PPG) and rebounds (13.0) and Vincent Edwards surpassed 1,000 career points in Saturday’s win over Michigan State. In two wins last week, Swanigan and Isaac Haas accounted for 78 points and 48 rebounds (39.0 PPG, 24.0 RPG).

