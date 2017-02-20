Purdue Senate votes in favor of changing course evaluations

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University Senate is one step closer in changing the way it evaluates professors.

Senate members voted Monday in favor of making the first two questions on the course evaluations optional.

Since 1997, students have been evaluating teachers in course evaluations by first answering, “I would rate this instructor as” and “I would rate this course as.”

But faculty members say this is not an accurate way to decide if a professor gets tenure or a promotion, and it can be biased.

The Office of the Provost will present possible alternatives to course evaluations by January 2019.

