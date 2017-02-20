Purdue University moves closer to becoming smoke-free campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University is getting rid of its two most popular designated smoking areas. There are currently 21 in total.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels proposed to the University Senate the possibility of moving the remaining 19 designated smoke areas completely off campus.

Purdue went smoke-free back in 2010 – with the exception of those designated smoke areas.

The designated smoking areas near Hicks Library and between Stone Hall and Matthews Hall will be removed.

Daniels said those two areas receive the most complaints from faculty and staff.

“We figure that taking away these two smoking areas is kind of a good compromise and with the State Street expansion coming up, they would be taken away anyways,” said Purdue Student Government President Geri Denger. “It’s not a huge loss we’re experiencing.”

Purdue Student Government is now looking at ways to enforce non-smoking on campus. They are considering a fine or penalty if anyone smokes in a non-designated area.

