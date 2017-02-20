Purdue’s Harris named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — Purdue rookie Ae’Rianna Harris was named the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday after averaging 11.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game in a pair of wins for the Boilermakers. Harris is the second Purdue freshman to earn weekly honors this season, joining classmate Dominique Oden.

Harris opened the week with eight points, a career-high 14 rebounds and tied a career-high with five blocks in a road win at Rutgers. Her rebounding mark was the most for a Purdue freshman since Shalicia Hurns grabbed 13 in the 2001 Big Ten Tournament against Iowa, while her five rejections make her the third freshman in program history to post five blocks twice in her rookie season, joining Dominique McBryde and Camille Cooper.

Harris followed up with 14 points and nine rebounds in the Boilermakers’ victory over Iowa on Sunday, marking her fifth double-figure scoring effort of the conference season. She had just one block against the Hawkeyes and now remains one shy of Purdue’s freshman record of 56, set by assistant coach Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton in 2004-05.

Joining Harris on the list of weekly honorees was senior teammate Ashley Morrissette, who was named to the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Player of the Week Honor Roll for the fourth time this season. Morrissette averaged 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 3.0 steals in the two wins, pushing her career scoring total to 1,260 and moving up to 19th all-time at Purdue.

The Boilermaker have just two regular-season games left, heading to Minnesota on Thursday for a 9 p.m. ET tip, live on the Big Ten Network.

