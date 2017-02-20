Sgt. Riley: Search expanding for wanted man in Delphi double homicide case

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators in Delphi are asking for the public’s help identifying the man they now say is the “main suspect” in the homicide of two teen girls one week ago.

Thirteen-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German’s bodies were found about a quarter-mile from the abandoned railroad trail, where the wanted man was seen in the photos released by police.

Currently, the grainy photo showing a man dressed in jeans and a blue jacket is the only lead police have to go on. They are not revealing why he’s considered a suspect nor will they say how they got the photos.

Authorities do not have a name or any information on the person of interest.

Sgt. Kim Riley wants people to realize they are not just looking in Delphi.

“We are actually expanding out. We want people who may have seen somebody walking, that may have picked up a hitchhiker, that may have seen a hitchhiker around that afternoon of Monday, [Feb.] 13,” Riley said.

If you can identify the man in this photo or provide any information regarding this case, call the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 844-459-5786.

We will continue following this story and have updates online at WLFI.com and coming up later Monday night on News 18 at Five and Six.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...