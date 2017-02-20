Smoke alarm blitz Thursday for Lafayette’s Wabash Ave. corridor

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Fire Department is planning a residential smoke alarm blitz this week for residents of the Wabash Avenue corridor.

The blitz will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23, starting at 10 a.m. Firefighters will be installing new smoke detectors as well as test existing units.

Efforts will focus on those living in the Wabash Avenue corridor, as well as the following streets: Manford, Nealy, Weaver, Elm, America, Williams, Ellsworth, Smith, Green, Chestnut, Walnut, Sycamore, First, Warehouse, Queen and Bedford.

If no one is home at the time of the stop by, a door hanger will be left so a follow up visit may be requested.

Lafayette Fire Asst. Chief Brian Alkire said additional smoke alarm blitzes are planned for future dates throughout Lafayette.

Alkire hopes the blitzes bring heightened awareness in the city toward inspecting and testing smoke alarms. He said replace any smoke alarm not operating and/or any detector that has a manufacturing date prior to 2007.

Residents can make a request for a free smoke alarm to be installed by the Lafayette Fire Department by submitting a request at the city’s website.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...