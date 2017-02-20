Solar farm planned for 17-acre site in central Indiana

GREENFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Officials expect work to start this spring on construction of a 17-acre solar farm in the central Indiana city of Greenfield.

City officials have finalized the sale of the property to the Indiana Municipal Power Agency. The project is slated to have about 11,000 solar panels.

City utilities director Mike Fruth tells the Daily Reporter that construction should begin in May on the estimated $4 million project on Greenfield’s west side, with completion expected later this year.

Indiana Municipal Power provides electricity to 60 municipal utilities around the state. The agency says it already has 13 solar farms in the state, including in Anderson, Crawfordsville, Peru and Washington.

