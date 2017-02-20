Tippecanoe County farmers react to unseasonably warm weather

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — It’s no secret that many of us are embracing the spring-like temperatures that have rolled into Greater Lafayette lately. But what does this unseasonable warmth mean for the agricultural sector?

Alan Kemper has been tending to his family farm in southern Tippecanoe County for his entire life. He said this string of mild weather isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“It gets us motivated early, I mean earlier than normal so consequently,” said Kemper. “We’re out here getting machinery ready, we’re getting ready to put some corn planter on, some soybean planter on, some fertilizer’s going down into the fields.”

Todd Welch is also a Tippecanoe County farmer. With the farming season right around the corner, he used Monday’s mild weather to his advantage.

“It gives us an opportunity to get some of the things done outside before the rush of planting season gets here,” Welch said.

There are some concerns though. If temperatures are already creeping up in February, what does that mean for the months ahead?

“Is there going to be a drought? Are we going to see some heat waves?” Kemper asked.

Welch said typically, he wouldn’t be able to work in the fields until at least mid-March. Because Indiana weather can change on a dime, Welch said he’ll stick to the basics.

“We’re not going to plant or do anything like that, but we are applying some fertilizers to the field and doing some light tillage just to kind of get caught up on things we were going to do early this spring anyways,” Welch said.

Looking forward, both farmers are optimistic.

“We’re sitting here with some really nice warm weather that will more than likely come back on a fairly regular pattern from here on out, so we’re pretty upbeat about this spring,” said Kemper.

Welch added, “When the opportunity is here to do some early work, take advantage of it and go on.”

Kemper and Welch said they have plans to start laying seeds come April.

