2nd phase of Memorial Island project slated to begin

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The next phase of construction at Columbian Park’s Memorial Island will soon be underway.

The three-phase Memorial Island Master Plan Project kicked off in 2015.

The second phase will focus on the interior portion of the island. This includes the central area of the island, just south of the Rush Pavillion to the amphitheater. Crews will lay down new pathways, landscaping and build a new plaza area.

Lafayette Parks and Recreation Superintendent Claudine Laufman said construction for the second phase is expected to begin this summer and wrap up in November.

“The community has expressed their sincere appreciation and gratitude as have the veterans’ groups so we’re really glad to be able to do this for our community,” she said.

Laufman said she hopes to have the entire project done in the next few years, but funding will ultimately determine the completion date.

The overall project will cost between $4 million and $5 million.

