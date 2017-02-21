‘Abortion reversal’ bill clears Indiana panel for 2nd time

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana House panel has approved an amended version of a measure it passed last week that would require abortion providers to give women considering drug-induced abortions information on stopping the procedure midway — even though that process is scientifically disputed.

The so-called “abortion reversal” measure passed Tuesday in a 7-6 vote that exactly mirrored the vote last Wednesday, with two Republicans joining Democrats in voting no.

The proposal requires the State Health Department to create a form with information on the potential “reversal.” Critics say the method hasn’t been sufficiently vetted.

The panel approved changes to clean up the bill’s language, including clarifying the “reversal” time period and asking for redaction on forms that abortion providers send to the state if they are released to the public.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...