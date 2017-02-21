Authorities squash social media investigation rumors; prep for press conference

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are preparing to release more information about the double homicide investigation in Carroll County Wednesday, but Tuesday they put an end to rumors surrounding the investigation that were circulating on social media.

It’s been one week since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German were found dead near the Delphi Historic Trail, and many residents are desperately wanting answers.

Police say too much information released could hinder their investigation, so detectives are being extremely careful with what details they will make public.

“Just because we haven’t released information to the media doesn’t mean we don’t have more information,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum said.

Police said what you don’t know about this investigation is good for you.

“Some of the facts we don’t release are only known to the person who committed the crime,” he said.

Slocum told News 18 earlier Tuesday the information isn’t so pertinent to the investigation that it can’t wait until Wednesday’s press conference, which will be held at 10 a.m. You can watch a live stream of the event on WLFI.com.

Since that person or persons have yet to be arrested or identified, authorities want to remind people to stop jumping to their own conclusions about the case.

“Well, unfortunately we served a warrant earlier in the week and those folks at the residence where the warrant was served, we verified that they are not suspects at this time,” said Slocum. “But unfortunately, they have been harassed online and through social media.”

Carroll County Prosecutor Rob Ives is urging the public to stop harassing or accusing people as a result of police questioning.

Ives said in a Facebook post, “There are no charges pending against anyone as a result of the pending investigation.” He also pleaded with others to leave these people alone and let the police do their work.

Delphi resident Ron Cripe said, “Innocent until proven guilty. It bothers me that people are doing that if that’s the case.”

Rita Darnell who works in Delphi said the girls were so young and this was such an atrocity.

“People just want answers,” she said. “They want someone they can blame for it.”

Cripe said, “I just say patience and cooperation. We do want to get the guy. We do want to figure out what happened, but causing more pain and anger is not the answer.”

Police don’t want false information or rumors spreading around the city or on social media. They urge people to wait until they hear something from law enforcement before spreading information.

There have also been some inaccurate sketches floating around the internet. Carroll County 911 Dispatch reminded people on its Facebook page that police have only released two suspect photos.

Authorities are still asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in the photos released by police last week. So far, about 250 tips have been received and many have led to interviews and searches.

If you have any information at all, please call the Delphi Murder Tipline at 844-459-5786.

A lot of people are asking to hear from the families of the victims in this case. News 18 did ask if they would be at Wednesday’s press conference, and police said they don’t expect them to be.

News 18 is giving those family members more time to grieve, but we hope to follow up with them in the future when they are ready to speak.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...