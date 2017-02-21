Congressman Todd Rokita will not attend Thursday’s town hall meeting

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Hosted by local organizations, a variety of topics will be on the table at a town hall meeting Thursday night.

But the person organizers most wanted to hear from won’t show up.

The Lafayette Women’s March and Lafayette Indivisibility Against Hate groups will host the event.

The original purpose of the meeting was to spark discussion with U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, who is on recess this week. But he has not responded to their invitations.

Tuesday, Rokita’s staff confirmed to News 18 he would not be in attendance.

According to Rokita’s staff, he frequently participates in a variety of events with constituents but is unable to attend this one.

Organizers said they plan to hold the event with or without the congressman.

“The best way to get the congressman to engage with us will be to use common decency, so that’s what we’re aiming for,” said co-organizer Kathy Parker.

Some of the topics organizers say they will discuss include education and environmental policy.

The town hall will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday on the second floor meeting room of the West Lafayette Public Library.

It is free and open to the public.

