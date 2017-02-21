Delphi trail organizer in talks to put security cams on trail

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Tuesday marks one week since two teenage girls were found dead near Delphi, when a search volunteer found the bodies of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German.

Detectives are still looking for the killer. Police said Sunday the main suspect is an unidentified man who was photographed near the trails where the girls were last seen.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said an influx of tips started pouring in after they labeled the man as the “main suspect.” Monday, detectives were following up on those tips and they’re urging the public to keep tips coming.

The deaths could prompt some security changes on the Monon High Bridge Trail, part of the Delphi Historic Trail system where Abby and Libby were last seen alive.

Dan McCain is president of the Wabash & Erie Canal Association and president of Delphi Historic Trails. He’s a community planner who was instrumental in developing the trails starting in 1988.

He said he’s only noticed an increase in visitors to the trail but he knows some people are concerned for their safety as the trail gains attention for more than just its serenity.

“I’m devastated by that because we treasure our trails.” McCain said. “Many times you see couples, dogs with their owners, walking the trails. Some little security like that is maybe reassuring.”

Police said a family member dropped the girls off to hike the trails the afternoon of Feb. 13. When a different family member went to pick them up, they weren’t there. Officers said a camera captured an image of their suspect between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the day in question.

“We’re checking all of our leads. We’re asking people that were driving down the Hoosier Heartland [Highway] that may have seen a hitchhiker or somebody walking,” Riley said.

Indiana State Police are advising parents to accompany their kids on the trails.

Delphi Mayor Shane Evans said he’s hiked the trails since he was a kid.

“I don’t think you have to be embarrassed if you’re scared right now,” Evans said. “A lot of people in town are scared.”

McCain said there are no security cameras on the trail. He said a local bank reached out to him about the possibility of paying for cameras. Those plans are still in the early stages.

“I appreciate that very much. Yes, we’ll do that,” McCain said. “It hasn’t happened and it will, maybe, before spring.”

McCain said even before the murders, there were plans in place to install some security cameras using grant money.

McCain said he has no clue where the picture of the suspect came from and police won’t reveal the picture’s source or any other information regarding the photo.

People with tips on the case can call 844-459-5786.

