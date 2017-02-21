History behind National FFA Week

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – With nearly 12,000 of the state’s high school students in FFA, national FFA week does not go unnoticed in Indiana.

FFA state treasurer Nathan Blume stopped by News 18 This Morning to talk about the significance and history of FFA.

“National FFA week was originally established in 1947,” explained Blume.

The FFA decided it wanted the week to coincide with Presidents’ Day because it’s also known as George Washington’s birthday.

“He [George Washington] commemorated so much to the world of agriculture,” said Blume.

As Blume described, through agriculture, the FFA facilitates “leadership, communication, personal growth and general speaking skills.”

He will be traveling to various schools throughout the state this week to meet with FFA members.

