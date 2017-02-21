Lafayette firefighters react after several fires in one area

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Lafayette firefighters are conducting a smoke alarm blitz to protect people after seeing several fires in one area.

The Lafayette Fire Department said there were multiple arson cases around Wabash Avenue last year, and they want to make sure all homes in that area have working smoke detectors. Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, they’ll go door to door asking residents to check their alarms and offering to install new ones for free if needed.

Inspector Todd Trent recommends getting new smoke alarms every 10 years because sensors can stop working when the devices are that old.

“Everybody thinks when they push the button that it goes dee, dee, dee — that the alarms are functioning correctly,” said Trent, “That’s only testing to make sure it has power,” he said.

It’s not really testing if the device is functioning properly.

If no one is home, a door hanger will be left with directions on how homeowners can take advantage of this free opportunity.

“We want to make sure that when they lay their head down on the pillow at night that they have a fighting chance to get out,” said Trent. “After you hear the alarm, you only have two minutes to collect your people in your home and get out of the house.”

Delphi is also expected to hold a smoke alarm blitz on March 11.

