Lafayette man faces federal jury trial for child pornography charges

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A Lafayette man is facing a federal jury trial for child pornography charges.

As News 18 reported in December, 36-year-old Travis Barrett was arrested after police searched his home in the 900 block of North 10th street.

Court documents reveal that in addition to thousands of child pornography images, the search uncovered firearms, ammunition, marijuana and a book called The Pedophile Handbook.

Barrett’s trial is set for April 3rd at the federal district court in Hammond.

