Lafayette’s safety awareness program to be rolled out

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The city of Lafayette is one step closer to having a new safety awareness program geared toward bicyclists, pedestrians and drivers.

The initiative is slated to help clear up confusion and any misconceptions regarding rules bicyclists and pedestrians have to follow.

City leaders touted the idea of starting a program following a 2015 bicycle crash on the Harrison Street Bridge.

Project manager Margy Deverall said the Indiana Department of Transportation approved a contract last week with project consultants giving the project the go-ahead. Project leaders are currently working on ways to market the program, including teaming up with local businesses and organizations.

If all goes as planned, activities should first roll out as early as May.

“We really need to have a specific education awareness program for anyone using the road, whether it’s a driver, or someone walking or someone riding a bike,” Deverall said.

She said 80 percent of the project will be paid for by INDOT, while the remainder will be paid for by local government.

