Law enforcement to hold news conference Wed. on murder investigation

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to provide new information on the Delphi double homicide case.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, law enforcement will provide information on the ongoing murder investigation of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German.

You can watch what officials have to say as we will stream the event live, right here on WLFI.com.

As News 18 previously reported, the man in the blue jacket in the grainy police released photographs has become the “main suspect” of the investigation. Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley told News 18 they are expanding their search beyond Delphi for this man and believe he may have been picked up as a hitchhiker.

If you can identify the man in this photo or provide any information regarding the case, please call the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 844-459-5786. You can stay anonymous.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...