Morris Schoolhouse relocation ahead of schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Due to the unseasonably warm weather, the relocation of the Morris Schoolhouse is ahead of schedule.

At the building’s new location, the foundation has already been poured.

Before the building’s big move, bricks were stacked inside the windows to protect the foundation. This helps secure the building while it’s moved nearly 900 feet away. It took crews 12 hours to bricks all the windows.

Parks Superintendent Janet Fawley said this move shows how the community preserves the past. She said it’s exciting to see everything coming together.

“I’ve never seen a building move like this before,” Fawley said. “So I think this will be really really fun to watch, and we’re hoping to have a party of sorts when we do move it so we’ll be sure to let everybody know when it is.”

Once the movers come, they will make sure the structure is stable enough to move.

The relocation is expected to happen during the second week of March. When moving day comes, News 18 will be there.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...