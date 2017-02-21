News 18 Special Report: Local immigrant families struggle with travel ban

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new executive order this week on immigration. It will replace his controversial travel ban that blocked immigrants from seven Muslim majority countries from entering the U.S. News 18’s special report looks into how the travel ban affected our local community.

President Trump’s travel ban sparked protests all around the country, but it also sparked hard times for many local residents and their families. They say, with a new order coming, they are still fearful.

“It’s very offensive to think that he’s talking about us. He’s talking about my family, my friends, my Iranian people,” said Negin Goodrich, an Iranian-American citizen.

Goodrich came to Purdue University to work on her dissertation seven years ago. She is now a U.S. citizen.

“I am an Iranian-American citizen,” Goodrich said. “I am so proud to be a citizen of both countries.”

But on Jan. 27, President Trump ordered the government to temporarily ban the entry of citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries, including Iran. Goodrich said chaos unfolded inside of her.

“I was thinking why, why? What have they done? They have permanent visas. They have permanent cards,” she said.

Immigration attorney Art Rodriguez said, “The way that the travel ban went into effect, people were flying in on a Saturday morning and told that they were not going to be allowed to enter the United States.”

The initial executive order barred people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Sudan and Libya from entering the U.S. for 90 days. Rodriguez said the ban made no exceptions for green card and visa holders.

“It does affect our community because if they are enacting these type of executive orders, it would be nice to have some more clarification,” he said.

But many stood up for people like Goodrich. Protests erupted all around the country and a week later, the Pentagon recommended the ban be lifted.

“The American people didn’t agree that a ban should be placed on national origin, or ethnicity or religion. That’s what gives me hope, the American people,” said Dr. Akram Almakki with IU Health Arnett.

Dr. Almakki moved to the U.S. from Syria in 1993 to study medicine. He was hoping to have his family join him here in the U.S. after tragedy struck his home in Damascus.

“Maybe start a family business or something here,” Almakki said. “But when the executive order came earlier this year, it smashed our hopes.”

Almakki and his family are now waiting to see what the new travel ban will include.

“Even as a U.S. citizen, some people are telling me probably you should not travel and visit your family because when you come back, you will be harassed,” he said.

President Trump has vowed to issue a new executive order that will be a tailored version of the original ban this week.

“The reason it’s about seven countries, regardless of the majority make up of the citizens in them. Because everyone of these countries are known to have a terrorist network where they’ve privately and publicly said they like to kill Americans,” U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita said.

Congressman Rokita said the original order was implemented too quickly and had a lack of clarity.

“Implementation is everything,” he said. “And there were some hiccups no doubt, and I would hope that the administration has learned from that. In fact, Secretary [John] Kelly took responsibility for it.”

But even with hiccups, Rokita thinks the order was constitutional.

“It’s just very difficult to vet these people in the first place,” said Rokita. “So the president — using the same list of countries former president Obama used — said, ‘Look, we have to have a pause. A temporary stoppages to make sure we’re doing everything we can to vet these people as best as we can.'”

Goodrich disagrees. She said she started the vetting process for her mother more than two years ago and when the travel ban took effect, it pushed it back even further.

“We paid a lot, my lawyer and all of these years I’ve been doing the paperwork – exactly in the last stage of her work, her visa is frozen,” said Goodrich. “Whenever I say that, I become very emotional.”

The new ban is expected to exempt green card holders.

“But there’s always fear of what if,” said Almakki.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said the revised travel ban will have a short phase-in period and is expected to include provisions to make sure people aren’t stranded.

