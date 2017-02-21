Police shoot, wound man during traffic stop in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WLFI/AP) — Authorities say police in Brownsburg have shot and wounded a man during a traffic stop following a report of an armed robbery.

Indiana State Police say the Brownsburg Police Department responded Monday around 9:30 p.m. to an armed robbery report and were told the suspects – two men and a woman – fled in an SUV.

State police said officers later stopped the suspect vehicle, with the three people inside. According to ISP, a man was shot after he attacked officers. The man was later identified as 28-year-old Julio Serrano of Illinois.

Serrano was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. Brownsburg police say he’s in stable condition at this time.

The second man in the vehicle, 31-year-old Marek Mikolajczy, was taken into custody.

Police say the woman – identified as Brittany Griebhan – fled the scene on foot. She is wanted by police for questioning.

No officers were injured in the incident.

