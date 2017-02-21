Police shoot, wound man during traffic stop in Brownsburg

WLFI/Associated Press Published: Updated:
Indiana State Police say the Brownsburg Police Department responded to an armed robbery report, then made a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle at Main and Odell streets in Brownsburg, Ind., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. (WISH Photo)
Indiana State Police say the Brownsburg Police Department responded to an armed robbery report, then made a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle at Main and Odell streets in Brownsburg, Ind., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. (WISH Photo)

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WLFI/AP) — Authorities say police in Brownsburg have shot and wounded a man during a traffic stop following a report of an armed robbery.

Indiana State Police say the Brownsburg Police Department responded Monday around 9:30 p.m. to an armed robbery report and were told the suspects – two men and a woman – fled in an SUV.

State police said officers later stopped the suspect vehicle, with the three people inside. According to ISP, a man was shot after he attacked officers. The man was later identified as 28-year-old Julio Serrano of Illinois.

Serrano was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. Brownsburg police say he’s in stable condition at this time.

The second man in the vehicle, 31-year-old Marek Mikolajczy, was taken into custody.

Police say the woman – identified as Brittany Griebhan – fled the scene on foot. She is wanted by police for questioning.

No officers were injured in the incident.