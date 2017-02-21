Purdue football Spring practice schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The Purdue football program is set to begin its first spring practice schedule under head coach Jeff Brohm. The Boilermakers will open the slate Feb. 27 and conclude the 15 allotted practices with the annual spring game in Ross-Ade Stadium on April 8. Fans are welcome to attend each practice and scrimmage, please see the schedule below.

• All spring practices are open to the media and general public

• Practices will begin around 3:30 p.m. and end around 6 p.m.

• All practices will be held either outdoors (weather permitting) at the Bimel Practice Complex or indoors inside Mollenkopf Athletic Center.

• The April 1 scrimmage will begin at 10 a.m. with the location TBA.

• No photos or videos are allowed

• No Social Media is allowed, please keep phones put away

• The Spring Game will be April 8. It will begin at 1 p.m. in Ross-Ade Stadium and be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network

2017 Purdue Spring Football Schedule

Feb. 27 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

March 1 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

March 3 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

March 6 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

March 8 (Scrimmage) — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

March 20 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

March 22 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

March 24 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

March 27 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

March 29 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

March 31 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

April 1 (Scrimmage) — TBA, 10 a.m.

April 3 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

April 5 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

April 8 (Spring Game) — Ross-Ade, 1 p.m.

