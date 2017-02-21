Purdue men vs. Northwestern on March 5 on CBS

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — CBS Sports and the Big Ten Conference have announced that Purdue’s season finale at Northwestern will be televised nationally by CBS on Sunday, March 5, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET, from Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois.

The two teams enter this week’s action both in the top four of the league standings with Purdue leading the way with an 11-3 Big Ten mark, while Northwestern is fourth at 9-5. The 22-5 Boilermakers are pursuing their first Big Ten title since the 2009-10 season, while Northwestern (20-7) has its sights set on its first NCAA Tournament berth in school history.

The contest will also be the final game in Welsh-Ryan Arena as it stands in its current state, as Northwestern has announced a renovation of the facility that will move the Wildcats to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont for the 2017-18 season.

