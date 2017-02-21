Purdue women play final road game at Minnesota

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The Purdue women’s basketball team heads out for its final regular-season road contest this week, heading to Minnesota for a 9 p.m. ET tip Thursday against the Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. The Boilermakers head into the matchup at 17-11 overall and 8-6 in conference play, aiming to continue their recent successes on the road with three wins in their last four games away from home.

The Boilermakers are tied for the third-most road victories in the conference this season (six), and are tied for second in most wins away from home (eight). They have recently picked up wins at Michigan State (76-66), Illinois (72-64) and Rutgers (55-42), with their only setback coming at Penn State (73-79), where the Lady Lions shot 28 second-half free throws. The Boilermakers have shot 46.4 percent from the field during the streak, including a blistering 41.7 percent from 3-point range.

Senior Ashley Morrissette has been especially effective during the run, dropping in 22.5 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game, hitting 11-of-22 from 3-point range. She matched a career-high with 31 points at Michigan State, scored 23 at Illinois and had 19 points and six assists at Rutgers. Morrissette’s been especially effective at the free throw line, hitting 90.5 percent (19-21) at the stripe.

Thursday’s game will be the second half of a Big Ten Network doubleheader, which starts with Rutgers at Northwestern at 7 p.m. ET.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...