WLFD swears in newest firefighter to the department

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette firefighters are spending the day training their newest member.

Tuesday morning Derek Cook was sworn in as a probationary firefighter by West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis.

Cook is a West Lafayette native, graduating from Harrison High School in 2007.

He started his journey as a volunteer firefighter four years ago and is excited to make it this far.

Cook has done a lot of training to get to this point, including fire and EMT classes.

“It’s real exciting, ya know, like I said I’ve worked real hard to get here,” Cook said. “And I’m real excited to serve the people of West Lafayette.”

Cook will spend the next few months training and getting used to the department.

