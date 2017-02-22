Domestic violence experts concerned over Indiana House bill

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — A bill involving handguns passed by the Indiana House is causing concerns among domestic violence experts. The bill would allow those protected by a civil protection order to carry a handgun without a license.

Proponents say it gives domestic violence victims a way to protect themselves without breaking the law.

Unlicensed Hoosiers could carry a handgun 60 days after the protection order is issued. They could also carry 60 days after they begin the process to get their license.

YWCA Domestic Violence Program Director Becky Wellner said this may look good on paper, but it can put victims in harms way.

“When you look at domestic homicides, 70 percent of them are with a fire arm and 96 percent of them are in somebody’s home where they don’t even need a license to carry,” Wellner said.

The bill now heads to the Senate and calls for a committee to study the repeal of Indiana’s law requiring a license to carry a handgun.

