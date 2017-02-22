Family finds weather balloon from Iowa

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — A local family had quite the surprise when they found a weather balloon stuck in one of their trees.

Devin Tharp was out walking his property on Sunday when he noticed something orange up above.

“I was out doing trail checks on our property and when I got out to our back pasture, I looked at one of the trees and I noticed a string hanging from it with an orange balloon in it,” said Tharp.

What Tharp had found was a National Weather System balloon that was launched from Iowa, nearly 250 miles away from its landing spot in Delphi, Indiana.

“We think we are so far from Iowa, but in reality we aren’t that far if we are getting weather instruments from them,” said Tharp.

Peter Speck works at the Quad Cities Office for the National Weather Service. He launched the balloon on Valentine’s Day. It’s something that is done twice a day at 92 of their offices around the country.

“The weather balloon is our direct way of measuring temperature, relative humidity, pressure, wind speed and direction during the day,” said Speck. “We use this information as a way to see what is going on in the entire atmosphere.”

Speck says the balloons travel more than 100,000 feet in the air each time they are launched, and usually last about an hour and 45 minutes before they burst.

“Just before we launch the balloon, the weather balloon can inflate to about six feet in diameter,” explained Speck. “Just before the balloon pops at about 100,000 feet, it can reach the size of a small school bus.”

Speck says only about a quarter of the devices get returned for future use.

But Devin and his dad are making sure they send theirs back.

They look forward to finding out what data was collected, and for the rest of the balloon to fall from the tree.

“We will keep an eye on it,” said Tharp. “Because we want to know what’s up there just as much as anybody else. So we will come out periodically and see if it’s blown down.”

