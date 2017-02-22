Five Saint Joseph’s College students arrested for burglary and theft

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WLFI) — Five Saint Joseph’s College students were arrested after speakers went missing from the Rensselaer campus.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Sunday. There was forced entry into a storage room at the Powerhouse building on campus and four speakers worth $400 each were missing.

Investigators said evidence at the scene, including electronic identifiers from the school’s Wi-Fi, led them to a dorm room in the Merlini Building. It was there they found one of the missing speaker’s under the bed of 19-year-old Marcus Fierek of Brownsburg, Indiana.

Fierek admitted to deputies he was involved with the incident. This information led deputies to four other Saint Joe’s students and the recovery of the three other speakers.

Those four students are:

Elijah Kerr, 20, of Boca Raton, Florida

Hayden Maddox, 19, of Wingate, Indiana

Kivahni Myers, 18, of Indianapolis

Fanuel Teclai, 20, of Skokie, Illinois

All five students were taken to the Jasper County Law Enforcement and Detention Center and each have a bond set at $15,000 surety or $1,500 cash. All five face preliminary charges of burglary and theft.

