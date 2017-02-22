Former Purdue interim coach Gerad Parker arrested for operating while intoxicated

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Former Purdue interim football coach Gerad Parker was arrested early Tuesday morning on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, according to the West Lafayette Police Department.

Parker spent four seasons with the Boilermakers. He served as tight ends coach for two seasons before becoming wide receivers coach in 2015.

Following Darrell Hazell’s dismissal last October, Parker was elevated to interim head coach for the team’s final six games of the season.

Purdue hired Jeff Brohm as Hazell’s permanent replacement last December. Brohm did not retain Parker as an assistant.

Parker, 36, joined Cincinnati’s staff as running backs coach in January before resigning from his position with the Bearcats last Friday.

According to West Lafayette Police, Parker was booked around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was held at Tippecanoe County Jail and released later Tuesday without bond, according to a jail spokesman.

