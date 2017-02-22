Harlem Wizards wow the crowd at Harrison High

TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WLFI) — Harrison High School teachers are lacing up their sneakers to play a little basketball and raise money for the athletic department.

Harrison welcomed traveling basketball team the Harlem Wizards to its home court. The Wizards wowed the crowd with amazing ball-handling and thunderous dunks.The Harrison Hot Shots faculty team even scored a few points. Ticket sales go towards buying a large interactive touchscreen as part of the school’s hall of fame. Visitors can scroll through the history of Harrison athletics with a flick of the wrist.

Athletic Director Jerry Galema said this is a fun way to raise funds for the school.

“I just think it’s good to bring the community in. We have a lot of new people who come into the community each year and they can look back and see some of our successes and something to build off of,” said Galema.

Among the Harrison Hot Shots players was 1993 Harrison graduate and World Series Champion Todd Dunwoody and News 18 Sports Director Andrew Pogar.

